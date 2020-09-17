Advertisement

Two Nevadans features on Lay’s Chip bags

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Much of our faces are covered when we grocery shop due to state mandates, but you’ll find some Nevadans showing their pearly whites thanks to the ongoing campaign, spearheaded by Lay’s.

The company says 30 ordinary Americans were chosen because of their extraordinary efforts to help those in need. This includes Roy Tuscany of Reno and his smile is on the Kettle Cooked Flaming Hot Chips. He’s the Founder and CEO of High Fives Foundation.

He tells us the nonprofit has supported more than 300 athletes through their injury recovery process, -providing more than four million dollars in grants. “The vision of the foundation is to be the safety net of the outdoor sports community and we want to continually cast a larger net and this campaign for Lay’s is definitely going to help High Fives have a larger footprint from the massive number of people who will see this campaign across the country,” Tuscany explains.

Veronica Peterson, founder of Remarkable Golden is the other Reno native apart of this campaign. Her smile is featured on the Lay’s Poppable Sea Salt chips.

To learn more about the campaign: https://nowthisnews.com/lays-smiles

