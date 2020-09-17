Advertisement

Toys For Tots searching for bigger location ahead holiday campaign

Officials said it outgrew it’s 3,200 square foot building last year.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Toys For Tots is in need of a new location ahead of it’s annual holiday campaign. Officials said it outgrew it’s 3,200 square foot building last year.

The organization provides toys for local underprivileged children during the holidays. Assistant Coordinator Chelsey Miller said an ideal location would be 5,000 sq ft. and has lots of parking available.

She said this year, the nonprofit is already getting requests for help due to the pandemic. “It’s a lot of due to the pandemic we’ve lost our jobs, can you guys please help us this year?”

Miller continued, “So we’re already getting a lot of those messages in our inboxes. We want to make sure that we are set and that we are ready to go, so we can help those families out when the time comes.”

It’s holiday campaign begins October 1st. Officials hope to lease a bigger location between October and December.

If you know a location you can email Chelsey Miller at passionaterose86@yahoo.com or ToysforTotskids@yahoo.com.

