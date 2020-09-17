Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A trough of low pressure will bring gusty wind and cooler temperatures over the next few days. The wind will increase fire danger to critical levels, but may improve air quality for some areas. Temperatures will cool into the 70s for highs by Friday and Saturday. Another warming trend will start on Sunday and last into next week. Air quality will continue to be an issue through the next 8 days at least. Autumn officially arrives Tuesday morning at 6:30. -Jeff