Saturday air race jet class flyby postponed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Saturday’s Jet Class flyby to recognize the STIHL National Championship Air Races has been postponed to a still undetermined date.

Smoke is the culprit.

“Many members of our team are from out of the area and are unable to fly in due to the smoke, that coupled with the potential that the smoke may still be here Saturday has forced us to postpone the flyby,” said Jeff Turney, Jet Class past president and founding member of jet racing at the STIHL National Championship Air Races. “Our team is still determined to make this happen when it is safe to do so and we’ll let you know as soon as we have a new date.”

The original plan was to do an hour-long flyby over Reno, Sparks and Carson City “as a nod to the local community and their ‘September family’ on what would have been air race weekend,” the air races said in a statement.

The 20201 races are scheduled for Sept. 15 to Sept. 19.

