More COVID-19 cases in Washoe schools; 4 at Mathews Elementary School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District on Wednesday reported it has four COVID-19 cases at Mathews Elementary School and one each at the Veterans Memorial STEM Academy and among a central services employee.

The school has used contact tracing and some people are being excluded from the school for 14 days. There was no indication how many but the school district said they have been notified.

People who are being excluded are not necessarily infected.

The schools and school property are being cleaned using local and federal guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.