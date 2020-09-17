Advertisement

More COVID-19 cases in Washoe schools; 4 at Mathews Elementary School

No decision has been made for when the school will reopen.
No decision has been made for when the school will reopen.(WLUC)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District on Wednesday reported it has four COVID-19 cases at Mathews Elementary School and one each at the Veterans Memorial STEM Academy and among a central services employee.

The school has used contact tracing and some people are being excluded from the school for 14 days. There was no indication how many but the school district said they have been notified.

People who are being excluded are not necessarily infected.

The schools and school property are being cleaned using local and federal guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Smoky skies hold health hazard for all

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Smoke from California wildfires continue to linger in our area making our air unhealthy for everyone.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 9 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
There were six recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 1,194 in the Quad Counties area.

Health

Flu shot even more vital this season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
COVID putting a strain on medical equipment and personnel, influenza patients will put an additional strain--flu shots vital this season.

Education

Washoe schools back in session on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
That could change if air pollution does not move out. The school district will talk to the U.S. National Weather Service Thursday morning.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 100 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The death was a man in his 60s with underlying conditions.

News

Washoe County bars, pubs, taverns to reopen tonight

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
It’s a big night for Washoe County bars, pubs, and taverns that do not sell food. Just before midnight those businesses are allowed to reopen for the second time since March.

News

Bully’s welcomes back football fans safely

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:24 PM PDT
Bully’s welcomes back football fans safely

Health

Hazardous air pollution warning for Washoe County

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:02 PM PDT
|
By Steve Timko
This is the first Stage 2 Air Pollution warning ever issued in Washoe County.

News

President Trump visits Minden, Nevada on a West Coast campaign trip

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:31 AM PDT
President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Minden, Nevada

News

85-year-old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:09 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Mary Mendez credits rest, hydrating, and faith to her recovery