Former Gov. Sandoval recommended as next UNR president

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is the person recommended to be the next president of the University of Nevada, Reno.

The ad hoc UNR President Search Committee on Wednesday recommended Sandoval be appointed to the job.

The University of Nevada System Board of Regents are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Thursday to make their decision.

Sandoval announced in April he was pursuing the position after President Marc Johnson said he would make a transition to faculty. Sandoval left MGM Resorts to pursue the job. He joined the corporation a year earlier after serving eight years as Nevada’s governor. He graduated from UNR in 1986 with a degree in English.

The other candidates were Chaden Djalali, former executive vice president and provost of Ohio University, Athens, where he currently is a professor of physics and astronomy; Jennifer Evans-Cowley, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of North Texas; and Jonathan Koppell, dean of the Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions at Arizona State University.

The meeting will be live-streamed at https://nshe.nevada.edu/.

