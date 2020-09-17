Advertisement

Flu shot even more vital this season

By Terri Russell
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:05 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Each year we show pictures of coughing and sneezing and warn flu season is just around the corner. There is an annual vaccine of course, and historically only about 50% of appropriate patients opt for the shot.

But this year health authorities are hoping more patients take heed and get this year’s influenza vaccine.

“We do know people who get the flu shot are less likely to get the flu and less likely to be hospitalized from the Influenza,” says Dr. Catherine McCarthy with University of Nevada Reno, School of Medicine Family Medicine Program.

Dr. McCarthy says there is a real concern an uptick in influenza patients will stress an already hampered medical system caring for patients who have COVID 19.

Complications from the flu can translate into the same medical needs a COVID patient has with hospitalizations, intensive care, and even ventilators. Those who suffer the most under COVID are the same who suffer from annual influenza infection.

“Anyone who is immunocompromised, patients who have chronic lung disease, emphysema, asthma, diabetes, those who have chemotherapy, lots of people are at risk for increased infection,” she says.

Dr. McCarthy says the vaccine isn’t 100% . But it can lessen the impact of influenza on the body. And it can offer immunity to others close to us who cannot for some medical reason get the flu shot.

Washoe County Health District is offering free drive through flu clinics beginning this Saturday at the Reno Sparks Livestock Events Center. There are other events on Tuesday and Wednesday. No appointment is necessary. But times do vary.

For more information go to KOLO’S Website.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Washoe schools back in session on Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
That could change if air pollution does not move out. The school district will talk to the U.S. National Weather Service Thursday morning.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 100 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The death was a man in his 60s with underlying conditions.

News

Washoe County bars, pubs, taverns to reopen tonight

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
It’s a big night for Washoe County bars, pubs, and taverns that do not sell food. Just before midnight those businesses are allowed to reopen for the second time since March.

News

Bully’s welcomes back football fans safely

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:24 PM PDT
Bully’s welcomes back football fans safely

Latest News

Health

Hazardous air pollution warning for Washoe County

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:02 PM PDT
|
By Steve Timko
This is the first Stage 2 Air Pollution warning ever issued in Washoe County.

News

President Trump visits Minden, Nevada on a West Coast campaign trip

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:31 AM PDT
President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Minden, Nevada

News

85-year-old Fernley woman beats COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:09 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Mary Mendez credits rest, hydrating, and faith to her recovery

Health

Sisolak criticizes White House decision not to fully fund pandemic relief work by National Guard

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:34 PM PDT
|
By Staff
At least five our states are getting full funding.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 15 new cases

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:54 PM PDT
|
By Staff
COVID-19 related deaths remained at 15.

Education

COVID-19 case at Van Gorder Elementary School

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:02 PM PDT
|
By Staff
It does not appear anyone else will be excluded from the school.