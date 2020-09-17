Defense condemns ‘rush’ to convict in four Nevada killings

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Public defenders say the state’s “rush” to convict a Salvadoran immigrant of four capital killings in northern Nevada violates his Constitutional rights.

They’re urging a judge in Reno to delay the trial indefinitely due to COVID-19 travel restrictions keeping them from gathering evidence in El Salvador about his intellectual ability.

Prosecutors argue lawyers for 21-year-old Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman have failed “to justify a never-ending continuance of his case.”

A judge postponed a status hearing late Wednesday where both sides were scheduled to make their arguments. She cited the defense team’s failure to meet a filing deadline. A new hearing date is pending.

