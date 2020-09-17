Air quality shuts down Yosemite National Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KOLO) - Yosemite National Park is closing Thursday to visitors at 5 p.m. due to hazardous air quality.

Yosemite is expected to be closed at least through the weekend.

“The park will continue to assess the smoke impacts, air quality index, and fire activity throughout the region,” the park said in a statement. “Yosemite National Park will reopen to visitors when conditions improve, and it is safe for visitors and employees to be in Yosemite National Park.”

The closure follows similar moves by surrounding forests.

For more information about smoke impacts at Yosemite, go to: https://fire.airnow.gov/?lat=37.672508866650354&lng=-119.80573.

