Advertisement

40th annual NCEDSV luncheon goes virtual

Nevada Coalition to END Domestic and Sexual Violence logo
Nevada Coalition to END Domestic and Sexual Violence logo(NCEDSV)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Coalition to END Domestic and Sexual Violence is holding its 40th annual Luncheon Celebration virtually this year, due to COVID-19.

The event is taking place on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from 12-1 p.m. online. There will be a silent auction and raffle prizes during the event. Organizers encourage you to bring your own lunch.

During the luncheon, you will help celebrate the nonprofit’s 40 years of service, as well as recognizing and honoring Holly Reese, an advocate who’s done influential work for survivors in the LGBTQIA+ community all across Nevada.

“We’re going to be honoring an advocate from southern Nevada who has done a lot of work particularly in the LGBTQIA+ community around domestic and sexual violence, so find out what amazing work is being done around the state,” Sue Meuschke, Executive Director of NCEDSV said.

The organization’s mission is to be a statewide voice advocating for the prevention and elimination of domestic and sexual violence through partnering with communities.

If you’re unable to attend the virtual event, but still want to contribute, donations are welcome.

To register and RSVP for the event, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two Nevadans features on Lay’s Chip bags

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tabnie Dozier
The company says 30 ordinary Americans were chosen because of their extraordinary efforts to help those in need.

News

Nevadans Make Cover of Lays Potato Chips

Updated: 1 hour ago

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 111 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The death was a man in his 60s with underlying conditions.

News

Power Shutoff Possible Due To Fire Danger

Updated: 1 hour ago
The outage is likely to take place Friday, September 18, 2020 starting at 7 a.m. and could last eleven hours.

Crime

Woman arrested in Quincy on murder charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The suspect was found leaving the scene where the Plumas County Sheriff's Office found a man stabbed to death.

Latest News

Education

Former Gov. Sandoval recommended as next UNR president

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The ad hoc UNR President Search Committee on Wednesday recommended Sandoval be appointed to the job.

Safety

Vehicle crashes into home Wednesday evening; no injuries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
There was no one in the home at the time of the crash, but the Reno Fire Department reported there were two cats in the home.

Health

More COVID-19 cases in Washoe schools; 4 at Mathews Elementary School

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Also one case at Veterans Memorial STEM Academy and one scene central offices employee is infected.

News

Poor Air Quality Lingers in Reno Area

Updated: 4 hours ago

Crime

Defense condemns ‘rush’ to convict in four Nevada killings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Sonner
Prosecutors argue lawyers for 21-year-old Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman have failed “to justify a never-ending continuance of his case.”