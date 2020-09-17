40th annual NCEDSV luncheon goes virtual

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Coalition to END Domestic and Sexual Violence is holding its 40th annual Luncheon Celebration virtually this year, due to COVID-19.

The event is taking place on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from 12-1 p.m. online. There will be a silent auction and raffle prizes during the event. Organizers encourage you to bring your own lunch.

During the luncheon, you will help celebrate the nonprofit’s 40 years of service, as well as recognizing and honoring Holly Reese, an advocate who’s done influential work for survivors in the LGBTQIA+ community all across Nevada.

“We’re going to be honoring an advocate from southern Nevada who has done a lot of work particularly in the LGBTQIA+ community around domestic and sexual violence, so find out what amazing work is being done around the state,” Sue Meuschke, Executive Director of NCEDSV said.

The organization’s mission is to be a statewide voice advocating for the prevention and elimination of domestic and sexual violence through partnering with communities.

If you’re unable to attend the virtual event, but still want to contribute, donations are welcome.

To register and RSVP for the event, click here.

