Wednesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The smoke from nearby wildfires will continue to affect Northern Nevada through the rest of the week.

Warm temperatures lasting through Thursday before a low pressure system cools temperatures to near or even below normal for the weekend.

Afternoon winds will be breezy through the week, with stronger winds likely Thursday and Friday.

With the concern of fire danger, a fire weather watch is in place until Friday.

Light showers are possible near the Oregon border and from the eastern Sierra into central and eastern Nevada Friday.

8 Day Forecast Starting Sep 16 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.