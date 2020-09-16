Advertisement

Washoe schools back in session on Thursday

Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District said Wednesday afternoon it expects students can attend school on Thursday after the air pollution clears out.

That could be in person, through distance-learning or on a hybrid model, the school district said. Thursday’s hybrid schedule is Schedule A.

That could change if air pollution does not move out. The school district emergency manager will talk to the National Weather Service at 4 a.m. on Thursday to confirm smoke is clearing. If smoke is not clearing, the school will alert families at 5:15 a.m. through a Connect Ed message. Otherwise, no Connect Ed message.

There may be separate messaging for Incline Village schools.

