Washoe County Health District offering drive-through flu shots

The Washoe County Health District is offering drive-through flu shots starting September 19.
The Washoe County Health District is offering drive-through flu shots starting September 19.(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is offering drive-through flu vaccinations.

The drive-through flu clinics will be held at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and are available on the following dates and times on a first come, first serve basis; no appointment is required. You are asked to use the entrance at Wells Avenue and Sadlier Way.

  • Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. to noon
  • Tuesday, Sept. 22, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 23, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Flu shots are free with most insurance plans. Remember to bring your insurance card. Those without insurance will be vaccinated at no cost.

The health district says the high-dose senior flu vaccine will not be available during these events. Seniors are recommended to seek the high-dose shot at pharmacies or healthcare providers.

The first week of October is the official start of Flu Season according to the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), but cases of influenza are already being reported.

“With the significant spread of COVID-19 still in our community, a flu vaccination is one of the most important things you can do right now,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer for Washoe County. “The risk of our hospitals reaching capacity due to the flu and COVID-19 is significant. Since flu and COVID-19 symptoms are similar, avoiding the flu can also help to preserve adequate testing capacity for COVID-19. A flu shot can prevent you from getting the flu, as well as help decrease the severity of the symptoms.”

If you are not able to attend our drive-thru events, you can schedule an appointment to get a flu shot at the Health District Immunization clinic at 1001 E. 9th Street, Building B, by calling 775-328-2402.

Check out Immunize Nevada calendar to see a flu vaccine clinic near you.

