Washoe County bars, pubs, taverns to reopen tonight

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a big night for Washoe County bars, pubs, and taverns that do not sell food. Just before midnight those businesses are allowed to reopen for the second time since March.

The Nevada COVID Task Force voted to allow these Washoe County businesses to reopen last week with guidelines.

These guidelines remain much the same as before. It includes wearing masks, limited seating, social distancing, cutting capacity, employee pre-screening, and making hand sanitizer available.

Local bar owners said they’re excited to serve people in person again after changing their business model to curbside the last few months. The Glass Die owner, Jeff Carter created an outdoor patio. Carter said he spent $10,000 on the patio.

“I think a lot of people will be more inclined to dress up more and drink outside more during the winter."

He added, "I think that’s just the near reality of it, hopefully we don’t have a really bad winter, hopefully it’s just a mild Reno winter.” Since March, Carter said he’s lost between $5,000 to $10,000 a month. He’s hoping for the second reopening he can at least break even.

Owner of Ferino Distillery is anxious to reopen his doors. Joe Cannella started the business in November of 2019. Cannella said the business has yet to make a full year of potential revenue because of the pandemic.

He’s hoping things will turn around. “We got new protocols and customers got new protocols, they have to kind of understand that things are a little bit different right now."

Cannella continued, "Its anxious, it’s exciting as well, it’s not all stress I am excited to see people in.”

Cannella said in the future he hopes officials can individually address businesses that operate unsafely, instead of an entire industry, where some businesses are going out of their way to keep customers and staff safe.

These Washoe Co. businesses that do not serve food can reopen at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

