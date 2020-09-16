Advertisement

#Trentstrong: Minden man celebrates last treatment for rare cancer

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:47 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a day no one can imagine unless they’ve experienced it.

On Monday, Minden native Trent Almeida rung the bell at the Carson-Tahoe Cancer center to mark the end of a three-and-a-half year battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“Today was my last day of treatment - forever,” said Trent.

The now 22-year-old was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer just a month before his high school graduation. He’d been bouncing back between Carson City and Salt Lake City for treatment.

The socially distant celebration - in the parking lot of the Carson-Tahoe Cancer Center - included some of Trent’s family and closest friends, local law enforcement and also some of the doctors and nurses who helped him during the fight.

“It’s awesome having my family here, and all the support,” said Trent. "It’s definitely not just these people, it’s my savoir - the Lord, Jesus Christ.”

No one in attendance was happier than Trent’s parents, Jen and Nate.

“A lot of people don’t get to be where we are and we’re not taking this for granted,” said Jen, Trent’s mom.

“Trent started this journey with other people with similar diagnosis, and they didn’t make it," said Nate, Trent’s dad. “Trent was blessed to be on the other side of this.”

"He’s a champ.”

Trent said he couldn’t wait for a “cigar and a beer” after his big moment. He’s now studying welding at Western Nevada College, armed with a whole new perspective after his over 3-year journey fighting - and beating - cancer.

“You gotta keep going, don’t ever give up," said Trent. "Don’t ever take life for granted, because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

