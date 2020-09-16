Road closures at Brinkby Ave. & Lymbery St. due to Vehicle vs. Bicyclist

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the intersection at Brinkby Avenue and Lymbery Street after a Vehicle vs. Bicyclist accident.

Just after 9 p.m. police responded to the scene of a Vehicle vs. Bicyclist. Police say the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They say the driver of the vehicle is on scene and cooperating, impairment was not a factor.

Authorities anticipate roads being closed for at least another hour, potentially longer. Please avoid the area.

