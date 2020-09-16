Advertisement

Power outage possible in Incline Village Friday due to extreme fire conditions

NV Energy could cut off power Friday in Incline Village due to extreme fire weather conditions.
NV Energy could cut off power Friday in Incline Village due to extreme fire weather conditions.(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is preparing to possibly shut off power to customers in Incline Village because of extreme fire weather conditions.

The power outage is meant to help prevent power lines or debris blowing into power lines and other equipment that could potentially cause a wildfire.

The outage is likely to take place Friday, September 18, 2020 starting at 7 a.m. and could last eleven hours, impacting 8,783 customers.

NV Energy said the timeframe includes the duration of the weather event and an estimate of how long it will take crews to inspect the lines for damage, vegetation or debris in order to begin safely restoring power.

Impacted customers have been notified via phone, text and email messages, NV Energy reported.

A drive-thru Customer Resource Center will be available at Diamond Peak Ski Resort located at 1210 Ski Way, Incline Village, NV 89451 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The CRC will offer charging devices, light snacks, water and outage updates.

NV Energy said the Public Safety Outage Management event is a last resort measure of defense to help protect the community and environment from wildfires.

For more information, click here.

