One person killed in rollover on highway near Hawthorne

MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed Wednesday in a rollover crash on State Route 359 near Hawthorne.

It was reported just after 10:30 a.m. September 16, 2020.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle involved was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No lanes are blocked, but drivers could experience delays in the area.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.