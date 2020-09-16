Advertisement

One person killed in rollover on highway near Hawthorne

(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - One person was killed Wednesday in a rollover crash on State Route 359 near Hawthorne.

It was reported just after 10:30 a.m. September 16, 2020.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle involved was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No lanes are blocked, but drivers could experience delays in the area.

