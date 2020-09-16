Gov. Sisolak writes letter to VP Pence, following Pres. Trump’s Nevada rallies

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday asking for “clarity and explanation” following President Trump’s recent campaign visits to the Silver State in which thousands of people attended, violating state emergency directives put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, Gov. Sisolak limited in-person gatherings indoors and outdoors to 50 people.

On Saturday though, the president attended a rally at the Minden-Tahoe Airport, and on Sunday appeared at an event in Henderson surrounded by thousands of supporters.

In the letter to the Vice President, the Governor expressed frustration, calling President Trump’s behavior over the weekend “contradictory and dismissive.”

“Nevadans deserve much better from the Trump administration and with the President’s blatant disregard and lack of accountability for his own administration’s professional medical advice, I would ask what additional support Nevada can expect to receive from the Federal government to ensure it can effectively combat this deadly virus now that the President has undoubtedly risked an increased spread in two of our communities?,” Gov. Sisolak wrote. “I urge the administration to consider both the health and economic consequences of this type of unsanctioned mass gatherings and would appreciate better collaboration in the future.”

Read the letter in its entirety here:

