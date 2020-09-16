Students allowed to leave Fernley High School

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE 2:12 P.M. The Lyon County School District says students have been allowed to leave Fernley High School.

The District says there is no evidence to show there was any validity to a called-in threat this morning.

Law Enforcement was present when the High School released students for the day.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Lyon County School District says it has placed Fernley High School on a precautionary lockdown.

The message sent to parents reads:

This afternoon, the FHS office received an anonymous, ambiguous phone call alleging possible harmful actions against the school. FHS administration immediately notified local law enforcement who was on scene immediately. FHS administration immediately placed the school on a Precautionary Lock Out. Class instruction is proceeding as normal in the typical safe and respectful learning environment.

The message from the Superintendent stresses that students and staff are safe. The community will be notified when the investigation is complete and the Lock Out is lifted.

Please read the following regarding the precautionary lock out at FHS. https://t.co/cz5raBNg9X — Lyon Co School Dist (@Lyon_Co_Sch_Dis) September 16, 2020

