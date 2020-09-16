Dept. of Transportation approves grant for expansion of Pyramid Highway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that 70 projects will receive federal BUILD grants, including one project in Washoe County.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County has been approved for a $23 million grant to help pay for the expansion of Pyramid Highway from Queen Way to Golden View Drive.

The 2.4 mile improvement will expand the highway from four lanes to six lanes from Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway. From Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive, the four lane roadway will be rebuilt.

“This project will improve safety and mobility on Pyramid Highway, the most-heavily traveled, highest-crash regional road in the Reno-Sparks area,” said Bill Thomas, RTC Executive Director. “With the rapid growth we are experiencing in the region and more than 50,000 cars per day traveling in this corridor, we are very pleased to receive the BUILD grant award for this project.”

Other improvements will include the installation of smart traffic signals, widening the median, and improvements to the shoulder, bike lanes and sidewalks.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $54 million.

In making the announcement, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said,“There were over 660 applicants who applied and we awarded 70 projects in 44 states, so it’s a very competitive program, basically 1 in 10 applicants are able to receive funds.”

Chao also said the grant is in addition to the regular funding that the U.S. Department of Transportation provides for projects every year.

Construction on the Pyramid Expansion project is expected to begin between 2022 and 2024.

Pyramid Highway expansion project (U.S. Dept. of Transportation)

