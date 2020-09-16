Battle of the Badges blood drive winners announced

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Blood collection agency Vitalant held a Battle of the Badges blood drive this summer that put law enforcement and fire departments in competition to see which department could get the most blood donations.

Donors would cast support for a department when they signed in to give blood. More than 500 units of blood were collected. Vitalant said these were the winners:

City of Sparks – Sparks Police Department

City of Reno – Reno Fire Department

City of Winnemucca – Winnemucca Police Department

City of Fallon – Churchill County Sheriff’s Office

“These blood drives play a key role in helping maintain a safe summer blood supply in our region,” Vitalant representative Nicole Jo said in a statement. “We are honored to be able to recognize our first responders in this special way while helping save lives through blood donation.”

