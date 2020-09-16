Air quality poses a concern for pets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The fires in California have been sending enough smoke into northern Nevada to result in unhealthy air all over the Truckee Meadows, and our four legged friends don’t like it any more than we do.

“We’ve definitely seen a large influx of respiratory cases coming in,” said Dr. Abby Mulchi of Sierra Veterinary Services.

Mulchi says the number one solution is an obvious one – minimize time outside.

“When you are outside don’t play fetch, don’t run them, just let them do their business and that is it,” she said.

Some symptoms to look for in your dog are red, puffy eyes, excess squinting, and coughing. And some breeds are going to me more susceptible than others, saying that “smushy-faced” dogs like bulldogs and pugs have shorter noses than most breeds and can be at a higher risk.

And while it may be necessary to bring your dog to the vet, Mulchi says to make sure the issue is serious enough before making the trip.

“If you start noticing any coughing or change to their respiratory rates and efforts, I certainly would get them seen by the veterinarian,” she explained.

Sierra Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Center is located on the corner of Sixth St. and Morrill Ave.

