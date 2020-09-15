Advertisement

WCSD, CCSD, DCSD announce full distance learning Tuesday due to air quality concerns

Air quality concerns have prompted the WCSD to have a full distance learning day Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Air quality concerns have prompted the WCSD to have a full distance learning day Tuesday, September 15, 2020.(Alert Tahoe Camera)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE 5:55 a.m. The Douglas County School District has also announce a full distance learning day for students in the valley schools.

For those who need breakfast and lunch, meals will be available for pickup from 9:30 - 11:30 AM at all valley schools. Students at Zephyr Cove Elementary and George Whittell High School will have “In-Person Learning” today.

UPDATE 5:25 a.m.: The Carson City School District has announced it will also be running on a full distance learning schedule Tuesday. The district is also recommending teachers and staff work from home.

Meals can be picked up at schools from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m..

ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County School District announced Monday evening that Tuesday will be a full distance learning day due to air quality concerns.

In a message to families, the district said the following:

In consultation with the National Weather Service, the Creek Fire is predicted to continue to impact our area with unhealthy smoke tomorrow. The heaviest smoke is predicted to come into our area starting late morning. As a result, we have decided that tomorrow Tuesday September 15, will be a full distance learning day. Teachers will be contacting students and families to teach distance learning plans.

The district said school meals will be available Tuesday for all students from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes a one-day breakfast and lunch pack. Families should go to the Nutrition Services Center Central Kitchen Facility located at 585 Spice Islands Ct. in Sparks. All students, free, reduced, or paid, are welcome, and fees will be charged later for paying students. You are asked to provide your students' names and school.

Incline Village families will receive information about meal distribution separately.

