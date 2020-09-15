Advertisement

WCSD announces full distance learning Tuesday due to air quality concerns

Air quality concerns have prompted the WCSD to have a full distance learning day Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District announced Monday evening that Tuesday will be a full distance learning day due to air quality concerns.

In a message to families, the district said the following:

In consultation with the National Weather Service, the Creek Fire is predicted to continue to impact our area with unhealthy smoke tomorrow. The heaviest smoke is predicted to come into our area starting late morning. As a result, we have decided that tomorrow Tuesday September 15, will be a full distance learning day. Teachers will be contacting students and families to teach distance learning plans.

The district said school meals will be available Tuesday for all students from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes a one-day breakfast and lunch pack. Families should go to the Nutrition Services Center Central Kitchen Facility located at 585 Spice Islands Ct. in Sparks. All students, free, reduced, or paid, are welcome, and fees will be charged later for paying students. You are asked to provide your students' names and school.

Incline Village families will receive information about meal distribution separately.

