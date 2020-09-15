Washoe bars reopening this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe county bars have the green light to reopen once again this Wednesday night. It’s the second try at reopening and a lot is riding on the outcome.

The closure is officially lifted one minute before midnight Wednesday, but Jaimi Ficco he’ll open the doors of his Beer NV bar on Foothill Road at noon the next day.

It’s coming not a moment too soon. Like other bar owners he says the long closure has pushed the family’s finances about as far as possible.

“The first round of stimulus checks didn’t go to my wife and I. They went to the bar. So yeah, it’s been tough and I understand it’s been tough for everyone in this industry.”

Of course he’s been here before. Bars were reopened in the late spring as part of Phase 2 of the state’s pandemic response, but those in Washoe and some other Nevada counties were closed again in the wake of rising numbers of cases and reports of some violating the guidelines.

The Reopening.2 will look much the same to the customer. Face masks required, 50 percent occupancy, individuals 6 feet apart, groups of three allowed at the bar, 6 at the table, but if you’re meeting friends, you should arrive at the same time and stay together.

“Basically if you’re roommates or family, something like that. and if you’re asymptomatic we know you’re not going to expose somebody else outside your household," says Ficco.

In other wores, the people you’ve been hanging out with are the people you should be drinking with.

"While bars are great for making friends, let’s try to limit that this time around.”

There will be a couple of changes. Hand sanitizer stations by the door for customers and temperature checks will be added to the pre-shift screening routine for staff. Otherwise it’s pretty much the same.

Ficco says most followed the rules last time around and he feels bars took more than their fair share of the blame for the spike in cases. This time will work, he says, because it has to, but it will still take everyone buying in to the restrictions.

“We’re not telling you to wear a mask because we support one candidate or the other. We’re telling you to wear a mask because that’s what we have to do in order to stay open. So all we ask is respect the business you’re walking into. Respect the staff that’s trying to help you out and just follow the guidelines."

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.