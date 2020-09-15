Advertisement

UNR to hold virtual graduation ceremonies in December

(WBKO)
By Riley Sorge
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:34 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno is planning for two virtual commencement ceremonies this December.

The following email was sent out to students:

"Dear Students:

Now that the fall semester is underway, we are writing to update student members of the Wolf Pack about the University’s December Commencement plans.  As it is unlikely we will be permitted to have large gatherings of people, plans are underway for virtual ceremonies. This information has already been communicated to all spring 2020 graduates and those filing for December graduation.

Two virtual ceremonies will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020, one for the May 2020 graduates and a second ceremony for the August/December 2020 graduates. This will include individual recognition of each graduate through the display of a photo and an audio, similar to having names read in-person.  It is likely that you have friends and family members whose achievements we will be celebrating in this virtual format. We are working diligently in the planning of these ceremonies that will be accessible to you and others around the world, while keeping the health and wellness of all of our students and their families as our utmost priority.

We will have many more details for you in the upcoming weeks but wanted to apprise you of this change.  As in the past, diplomas will be mailed out to the graduates at the conclusion of the semester after grades are finalized and final degree checks performed. We know that you may have many questions and we ask you for your patience as we work through the many logistics and details.  The commencement website will contain the latest information. Urgent questions can be emailed to commencement@unr.edu.

Melisa N. Choroszy, Ph.D.

Associate Vice President for Enrollment"

