Tuesday AM Weather

Consistent haze and periods of heavy smoke will continue to degrade air quality for the next few days at least. Expect light morning wind with more of a breeze each afternoon. A trough of low pressure will approach the region on Thursday and move through Friday. This system will bring more wind and cooler temperatures for Friday and the weekend. Showers will be limited to the Sierra and areas north of I-80. Air quality may improve somewhat with this system, however fire behavior and potential new fire starts will be major factors that are difficult to forecast. -Jeff
Smoke and haze will be in the forecast through early next week at least, as California wildfires continue to burn. Temperatures will be hot, above average for the middle of September. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and a cool-down late next work week. The track and timing are still uncertain, but showers are also possible with this system. Stay tuned. -Jeff
After a short break, heat and smoke will creep back into the forecast over the next few days, with hazy skies likely as early as Thursday afternoon. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and another cool-down early next week. -Jeff