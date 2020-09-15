Advertisement

Tuesday AM Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:18 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
Consistent haze and periods of heavy smoke will continue to degrade air quality for the next few days at least. Expect light morning wind with more of a breeze each afternoon. A trough of low pressure will approach the region on Thursday and move through Friday. This system will bring more wind and cooler temperatures for Friday and the weekend. Showers will be limited to the Sierra and areas north of I-80. Air quality may improve somewhat with this system, however fire behavior and potential new fire starts will be major factors that are difficult to forecast. -Jeff

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:39 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Smoke and haze will hang around the next few days. Daytime highs will be above average with highs in the low 90s in Reno today.

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:37 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 Day Forecast Starting Sep 13

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:46 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Saturday Web Weather

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Smoke and haze will be in the forecast through early next week at least, as California wildfires continue to burn. Temperatures will be hot, above average for the middle of September. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and a cool-down late next work week. The track and timing are still uncertain, but showers are also possible with this system. Stay tuned. -Jeff

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:54 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Smoke and haze will impact air quality at times through the weekend. Expect changes next week with clouds, cooler temps and a few showers.

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:07 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Quiet, smoky weather is in the forecast through the weekend, with warmer temperatures. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and cooler weather, along with possible showers next week. -Jeff

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:34 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Smoke from California fires will return tonight which will impact air quality and visibility through tomorrow.

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
After a short break, heat and smoke will creep back into the forecast over the next few days, with hazy skies likely as early as Thursday afternoon. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and another cool-down early next week. -Jeff

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:28 AM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Wed AM wx