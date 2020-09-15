The Road Ahead with RTC: Prater Way Update

SPONSORED: The RTC is continuing construction on a roadway rehabilitation project on East Prater Way in Sparks between McCarran Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard. The pavement in this section of roadway has deteriorated and needs to be replaced. The project will add sidewalks and bike lanes, and improve center medians, curb ramps, and crosswalks. The RTC will also improve storm drainage and replace aging sewer infrastructure.

The contractor, Spanish Springs Construction has completed the first three phases of construction on the north side of East Prater Way. They replaced more than 2,000 feet of sewer pipe, installed almost one mile of conduit, pulled new fiber for Sparks Police Department communications, and replaced more than 15,000 square feet of sidewalk. The RTC is entering into the into the final phase, which is focused on the south side of East Prater Way. The RTC anticipates this project will be complete in October, weather permitting.

This project represents an estimated $5.6-million dollar investment in our community.