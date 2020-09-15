Silver State Sights - The Central Nevada Museum

TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) - If you are just looking to get out of the car for a bit on the way to Vegas, this is one of the more educational options.

“The Central Nevada Museum in Tonopah is such a great place to stop and stretch your legs,” said Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada.

Co-founder Alan Metscher gave us a tour of the museum, which has an indoor and outdoor section. The latter, featuring some of the most authentic mining equipment on display in the state.

“We tried to simulate the best we could an old mining town,” he said.

The museum isn’t just home to Tonopah’s mining history. It showcases Rhyolite, Goldfield, and other towns as well. The old post office from the town of Gold Point is even on display there.

And if you are a fan of military history, the Tonopah Army Air field is also showcased at the museum.

As you head towards Las Vegas the museum is located on the right hand side of U.S. 95 hear the south end of town.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.