Reward offered in search for burglary and fraud suspects

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with vehicle burglaries and credit card fraud in Placer County, totaling more than $3,000 in losses.

Officials say three suspects in a white 4-door Chevrolet Cruze were in the area of North Lake Tahoe area on September 4, 2020 burglarizing vehicles and stealing victim’s personal belongings.

The credit cards were used in Reno later that same morning at the Peppermill and Walmart.

The suspects are described as a white male adult, white female adult, and black male adult all in their mid- twenties. The white male has a distinctive tattoo on his left shin.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 581-6323, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text your tip to 847411 (TIP 411) Keyword - SW.

