U.S. Postal Service hiring for holiday season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Postal Service is getting a jump on holiday hiring.

They are looking to hire for several positions including in retail, delivery, and transportation. Positions pay from $17 per hour and up plus possible night shift differential and overtime

Candidates must be:

· Willing to work the afternoon or evening shifts

· Be available to work through the end of December

· Able to work up to 6 - 7 days a week for a possible 35-50 hours per week

· A U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien

· Able to pass a drug screen and background check

· Willing to work on their feet in a fast-paced environment

Several positions are available in Northern Nevada and the post office says new positions are posted each week. To apply, click here.

