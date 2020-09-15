Police investigating strong armed robbery near W. 7th St. Walmart

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a strong armed robbery that took place near the Walmart on West 7th Street.

Officers say just before 9 p.m. they received a call about strong armed robbery. They say a woman was robbed and taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

RPD is investigating this incident. Check back for updates.

