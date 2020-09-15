Advertisement

Nurse questions medical care at immigration jail in Georgia

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on an account from a nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia.
Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on an account from a nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:30 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) - A nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia says authorities performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on the nurse’s words.

Dawn Wooten calls a gynecologist who works outside the facility “the uterus collector.” She says she saw a sick-call nurse shred a box of detainee complaints without looking at them.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it will defer to the Homeland Security inspector general.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Sally is slowly closing in on the northern Gulf Coast with powerful winds and weather forecasters are warning of “potentially historic” flooding.

National

Hurricane Sally closing in on the Gulf

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Hurricane Sally is gaining strength as it heads toward the Gulf Coast.

News

UNR to hold virtual graduation ceremonies in December

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge
The University of Nevada, Reno is planning to hold virtual commencement ceremonies in December for 2020 graduates.

News

DCSO asking for help in identifying AM/PM robbery suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge
Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying the man who robbed a Minden AM/PM convenience store.

Latest News

News

Washoe bars reopening this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Washoe County bars get another chance to reopen this week. Owners feel they were unfairly blamed for a spike in the virus the first time around. This time will work they say if everyone buys in and cooperates.

News

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu vaccine events for Quad County residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge
COVID-19 and flu vaccination drive-thru events through the month of October for Quad County residents.

News

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
Consistent haze and periods of heavy smoke will continue to degrade air quality for the next few days at least. Expect light morning wind with more of a breeze each afternoon. A trough of low pressure will approach the region on Thursday and move through Friday. This system will bring more wind and cooler temperatures for Friday and the weekend. Showers will be limited to the Sierra and areas north of I-80. Air quality may improve somewhat with this system, however fire behavior and potential new fire starts will be major factors that are difficult to forecast. -Jeff

Education

WCSD announces full distance learning Tuesday due to air quality concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The district said teachers will be contacting students and families to teach distance learning plans

Politics

City of Sparks swears in Mayor Ed Lawson

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Mayor Lawson will serve out the remainder of Mayor Ron Smith’s term following his death in August

National

Hurricane Sally is rapidly intensifying as it barrels towards the gulf

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Hurricane Sally is rapidly intensifying as it barrels towards the gulf