Mt. Rose Highway closed for crash with death investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose Highway was closed early Tuesday morning while the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash. At least one person is dead.

The crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. The highway was shut down between Douglas Fir Drive and Sunridge Drive while deputies investigated.

Investigators have not said how many people were in the vehicle.

Check back with this story for new information about this developing situation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.