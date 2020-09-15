Advertisement

MGM Resorts adopts smoke-free policy for Vegas Strip casino

MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.(MGN Online)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - One of the last Las Vegas Strip resorts to reopen after coronavirus closures will be the first to be smoke-free.

MGM Resorts International announced Monday that Park MGM will prohibit tobacco smoke inside when it opens Sept. 30.

Hotel executive Anton Nikodemus says guests have long asked for a non-smoking casino in Las Vegas. Park MGM is the remodeled and renamed former Monte Carlo.

The move is a turning point in a city where tourists can light up even if they can’t at home. A history professor says COVID-19 has forced rethinking about a lot of things, and smoking may be one of them.

