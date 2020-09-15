Is Nevada a swing state?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Donald Trump’s Rally in Minden last Saturday drew thousands of supporters from both within Nevada, and out-of-state. The president lost to Hillary Clinton four years ago by 2% in our state.

It appears the president believes there’s some room here to take Nevada’s six electoral votes on November 3, 2020.

“He is acting on a second tier of states because I think he has lost a certain number of states that he had been counting on,” says Fred Lokken, a political science professor at Truckee Meadows Community College. “I think this is relatively close 5 to 8% points. And so, there is a hope he can activate the base,” he says.

Lokken says former Vice President Biden will likely visit the state before Election Day. He says Biden will not take any state for granted. But he says party affiliation and registration numbers here cut in Biden’s favor. Clark County has more active voters registered as democrats --150,000 compared to Republicans.

And here in Washoe County there’s been a shift.

"And most recently, which are the August numbers Democrats are now within less than a thousand voters of the republican registration within Washoe County. We’ve never seen it that narrow,” says Lokken.

Lokken says voter turnout has and will determine who wins Nevada in November.

The Culinary Union in Las Vegas is known for getting its large and influential membership out to vote. COVID has pulled their attention away from elections at least for now.

Meantime Trump’s base remains highly motivated.

Washoe County Registrar of Voters will mail ballots locally beginning October 2. But those ballots are only going to active voters.

Now is the time to check voter status with the registrar of voters office and make sure to make any changes that are necessary so the ballot arrives on time and can be returned and counted.

https://www.washoecounty.us/voters/

