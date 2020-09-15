Advertisement

Is Nevada a swing state?

By Terri Russell
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:56 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Donald Trump’s Rally in Minden last Saturday drew thousands of supporters from both within Nevada, and out-of-state. The president lost to Hillary Clinton four years ago by 2% in our state.

It appears the president believes there’s some room here to take Nevada’s six electoral votes on November 3, 2020.

“He is acting on a second tier of states because I think he has lost a certain number of states that he had been counting on,” says Fred Lokken, a political science professor at Truckee Meadows Community College. “I think this is relatively close 5 to 8% points. And so, there is a hope he can activate the base,” he says.

Lokken says former Vice President Biden will likely visit the state before Election Day. He says Biden will not take any state for granted. But he says party affiliation and registration numbers here cut in Biden’s favor. Clark County has more active voters registered as democrats --150,000 compared to Republicans.

And here in Washoe County there’s been a shift.

"And most recently, which are the August numbers Democrats are now within less than a thousand voters of the republican registration within Washoe County. We’ve never seen it that narrow,” says Lokken.

Lokken says voter turnout has and will determine who wins Nevada in November.

The Culinary Union in Las Vegas is known for getting its large and influential membership out to vote. COVID has pulled their attention away from elections at least for now.

Meantime Trump’s base remains highly motivated.

Washoe County Registrar of Voters will mail ballots locally beginning October 2. But those ballots are only going to active voters.

Now is the time to check voter status with the registrar of voters office and make sure to make any changes that are necessary so the ballot arrives on time and can be returned and counted.

https://www.washoecounty.us/voters/

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Washoe County Health District offering drive-through flu shots

Updated: moments ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The drive-through flu clinics will be held at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center starting Saturday, September 19

News

Is Nevada a swing state?

Updated: moments ago

News

Air quality poses a concern for pets

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ben Deach
Some symptoms to look for in your dog are red, puffy eyes, excess squinting, and coughing.

Coronavirus

Full distance and remote learning Wednesday for WCSD/Carson City students

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
This marks the fourth straight day of full distance learning for WCSD since last week

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 42 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County has 150 deaths in total.

KOLO Cares

U.S. Postal Service hiring for holiday season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Several positions are available in Northern Nevada

Crime

Reward offered in search for burglary and fraud suspects

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects

Special Reports

Silver State Sights - The Central Nevada Museum

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
The museum isn’t just home to Tonopah’s mining history. It showcases Rhyolite, Goldfield, and other towns as well.

KOLO

Mt. Rose Highway reopened after crash death investigation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Mt. Rose Highway was closed early Tuesday morning while the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash.

News

Closure of National Forests in California extended

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Concerned with numerous fires and a weather forecast promising more, he US Forest Service has closed area National Forest lands to overnight camping