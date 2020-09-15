Advertisement

Full distance and remote learning Wednesday for WCSD/Carson City students

Smoky conditions are prompting distance learning and remote learning days for students.
Smoky conditions are prompting distance learning and remote learning days for students.(Alert Tahoe Camera)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:25 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District announced that Wednesday, September 16, 2020 will be a remote learning day for students due to smoky conditions.

The Washoe County School District also announced Wednesday will be a full distance learning day due to poor air quality.

In a message to parents, WCSD said smoke from multiple fires burning in our area and in California is contributing to the unhealthy air.

“In consultation with the National Weather Service, the Creek Fire is predicted to continue to impact our area with smoke resulting in unhealthy air quality tomorrow,” the school district said. “The winds are not expected to increase and move the smoke out of the region. As a result, we have decided that tomorrow, Wednesday, September 16, will be a full distance learning day. Teachers will be contacting students and families to teach distance learning plans.”

School meals will be available for all students from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes a one-day breakfast and lunch pack. Families should go to the Nutrition Services Center Central Kitchen Facility located at 585 Spice Islands Ct. in Sparks. All students, free, reduced, or paid, are welcome, and fees will be charged later for paying students. Please provide your students' names and school.

This marks the fourth straight day of full distance learning for WCSD since last week.

