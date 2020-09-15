Advertisement

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu vaccine events for Quad County residents

Flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing schedule.
Flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing schedule.
By Riley Sorge
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:07 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Health and Human Services will be combining drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu vaccination events for Quad-County residents throughout the month of October.

CCHHS says residents can choose to receive a flu vaccine and/or a COVID-19 test at each event from their vehicles. No appointments or reservations are needed.

Health officials say the COVID-19 test is free, no insurance information will be collected for that test only. The test offered by CCHHS detects a current infection with the virus and does not detect previous infections.

For the flu vaccine CCHHS bills Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurances, they ask that you bring a copy of your insurance card with you as well.

Health officials say that for those who are uninsured or underinsured, a $20 admin fee is requested. However, no one will be turned away for their inability to pay.

CCHHS wants to remind people that the flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19, but that the vaccination is more important this season than ever before.

The combined flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events will begin October 3rd and will occur throughout the month at various locations throughout the Quad-County Region. For more information and to find upcoming events visit gethealthycarsoncity.org.

