DCSO asking for help in identifying AM/PM robbery suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the man responsible for robbing an AM/PM in Minden.

Authorities say Saturday, September 12, 2020, deputies responded to a robbery at the AM/PM at 1676 U.S. Hwy 395 N in Minden.

Deputies say around 9:40 p.m., a white male entered the AM/PM, and after grabbing a few items and heading to the register, he pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. DCSO says the money was given to him in a brown paper bag and the suspect left the business on foot. He was last seen walking towards the area of Tractor Supply, away from the AM/PM.

According to officials the suspect is believed to be a white male adult, between 25 and 40. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket, black pants, black tennis shoes, along with a blue surgical mask and black sunglasses. Authorities say it is not known if the suspect has a vehicle associated with him or any accomplices.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Secret Witness reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Secret Witness or Investigator Nadine Chrzanowski at 775-586-7255.

