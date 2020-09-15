Advertisement

Barton Health’s Attic thrift store preparing to reopen with donation event

Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:04 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Barton Health’s Attic thrift store is preparing to reopen with a week long donation event, after a six-month hiatus.

The donation week begins Monday, September 14th, and they will be accepting household items and monetary donations.

They say to maintain the safety of donors and team members during the event, the Attic will accept all donations at set times during the week, with a full day of inventory processing and sanitizing planned between each donation day. Monday, Sept. 14, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, donations will be accepted from 7:00-9:00 a.m., 12:00-2:00 p.m., and 4:00-6:00 p.m. Donations will continue to be accepted on Friday, Sept. 18 from 7:00-9:00 a.m. and 12:00-2:00 p.m.

“We look forward to welcoming our community’s donations and anticipate relieving many items that have been cleared-out during months of home isolation,” said Chris Proctor, Director of Community Benefit at Barton Health.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, the Attic will resume limited thrift store retail operations, Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and donations will continue to be accepted 7:00-9:00 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until further notice.

The Attic is located at 970 Lodi Ave. in South Lake Tahoe, CA. Clothing, toys, bedding, furniture, kitchen, and other household items, as well as recreational and exercise equipment are all accepted.

Discouraged items include televisions, computers and other electronics, microwave ovens, mattresses, and child car seats.

To learn more, visit https://www.bartonhealth.org/tahoe/attic-thrift-store.aspx

