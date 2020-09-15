Advertisement

Application deadline approaching for WCSD Board of Trustee District-A seat

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 5 p.m.
Washoe County School District.
Washoe County School District.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:02 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees is inviting interested members of the community to apply for the Trustee Seat for District A. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 5 p.m.

The search comes after former trustee Scott Kelley turned in his resignation citing family matters. The 4-month term will oversee schools in South Reno and Incline Village.

According to the district, as of Monday, only three applicants have applied. Board of Trustees President Malena Raymond said, “I think the ideal candidate really is somebody who recognizes the importance, that the trustees are making in terms of decision making.”

She continued, “Not just the around the typical learning environment that we would see, but the COVID learning environment.”

President Raymond said during the short-term a lot of work will be done, including budgeting and evaluating the Superintendent. “Although there’s not too many meetings left, they are going to be packed with important decisions.”

Kelley is up for re-election and his name will be on the November ballot. The board will select a trustee at its meeting next Tuesday, September 22, 2020. The trustee will serve until January 3, 2021.

To apply you can click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MGM Resorts adopts smoke-free policy for Vegas Strip casino

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the last Las Vegas Strip resorts to reopen after coronavirus closures will be the first to be smoke-free.

KOLO

Mt. Rose Highway closed for crash with death investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Watson
Mt. Rose Highway was closed early Tuesday morning while the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash.

Coronavirus

Gov. Sisolak Responds To Pres. Trump Rallies In Nevada

Updated: 8 hours ago
Gov. Sisolak says Nevadans and our state economy are more at risk after President Trump held two large in-person campaign events.

News

Police investigating strong armed robbery near W. 7th St. Walmart

Updated: 9 hours ago
One woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Latest News

News

UNR to hold virtual graduation ceremonies in December

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge
The University of Nevada, Reno is planning to hold virtual commencement ceremonies in December for 2020 graduates.

News

DCSO asking for help in identifying AM/PM robbery suspect

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge
Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying the man who robbed a Minden AM/PM convenience store.

News

Washoe bars reopening this week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Washoe County bars get another chance to reopen this week. Owners feel they were unfairly blamed for a spike in the virus the first time around. This time will work they say if everyone buys in and cooperates.

News

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu vaccine events for Quad County residents

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge
COVID-19 and flu vaccination drive-thru events through the month of October for Quad County residents.

News

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 14 hours ago
Consistent haze and periods of heavy smoke will continue to degrade air quality for the next few days at least. Expect light morning wind with more of a breeze each afternoon. A trough of low pressure will approach the region on Thursday and move through Friday. This system will bring more wind and cooler temperatures for Friday and the weekend. Showers will be limited to the Sierra and areas north of I-80. Air quality may improve somewhat with this system, however fire behavior and potential new fire starts will be major factors that are difficult to forecast. -Jeff

Education

WCSD, CCSD, DCSD announce full distance learning Tuesday due to air quality concerns

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The district said teachers will be contacting students and families to teach distance learning plans