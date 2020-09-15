Application deadline approaching for WCSD Board of Trustee District-A seat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees is inviting interested members of the community to apply for the Trustee Seat for District A. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 5 p.m.

The search comes after former trustee Scott Kelley turned in his resignation citing family matters. The 4-month term will oversee schools in South Reno and Incline Village.

According to the district, as of Monday, only three applicants have applied. Board of Trustees President Malena Raymond said, “I think the ideal candidate really is somebody who recognizes the importance, that the trustees are making in terms of decision making.”

She continued, “Not just the around the typical learning environment that we would see, but the COVID learning environment.”

President Raymond said during the short-term a lot of work will be done, including budgeting and evaluating the Superintendent. “Although there’s not too many meetings left, they are going to be packed with important decisions.”

Kelley is up for re-election and his name will be on the November ballot. The board will select a trustee at its meeting next Tuesday, September 22, 2020. The trustee will serve until January 3, 2021.

