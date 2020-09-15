Advertisement

Adoptions down in Washoe County amid pandemic

County says the need for adoptions remains high
By Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - COVID-19 has slowed down many elements of society, and one of those is adoptions.

In Washoe County over the last 4 years there was only one month with no adoptions taking place, and that was this past April. Still, the county says, the need is as strong as ever.

“We’d love people to come forward who are interested,” said Cara Paoli, Division Director for Children’s Services for Washoe County. “You don’t have to be a married couple. Nontraditional families are encouraged to come forward.”

One person who had recently come forward is Kate Schmidt, who has added a five year old girl to her family, but thanks to COVID, she has had to wait on making it official.

“Right now we are sitting at finalizing her adoption in 2021,” she explained. “Pre-COVID we were set to have her already.”

The process may be slower than ideal but it hasn’t stopped, as Schmidt says some family court hearings are even being held over zoom.

“It is one of the greatest blessings that I have experienced,” she remarked. “I hope my kids would say the same. We have seen their success skyrocket with the help of the county resources.”

To find out more about adoptions in Washoe County, click here.

