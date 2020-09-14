Advertisement

World War II Army Veteran turns 103

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 1:48 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Birthday parties haven’t been the same in 2020, but Bernard Jeziorski’s family and friends worked around the circumstances, to make his 103rd birthday extremely special.

Planes flew over Chippewa Manor Residential Living Sunday morning for this World War II army veteran. Jeziorski said multiple times during the drive by parade he had no idea he was this special. His children and grandchildren say they were disappointed they couldn’t celebrate how they normally would, but still wanted to show Jeziorski how amazing he is.

“That was nice, I feel pretty honored,” said Jerziorski.

Kristin Dohms, granddaughter of Jerziorski told WEAU,

“Turning 103 is such an amazing milestone and not being able to celebrate how we usually do we just really wanted to help him celebrate really anyway we can so what better way than a parade ... it was absolutely incredible and we are just so blessed to have him.”

Jeziorski said he saw so many family members and friends roll through the parade today, he couldn’t ever name them all. From everyone at WEAU thank you for your service, and happy birthday Ben!

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bully’s welcomes back football fans safely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Spaced out tables, sanitized menus help keep sports bar & grill from spreading COVID-19

News

Governor Sisolak issues statement regarding President Trump’s rallies in Nevada

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is calling President Donald Trump’s decision to host rallies in Nevada reckless and selfish.

News

About 1,306 customers without power in northeast Reno, west Sparks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Power may not be restored for all customers until late Sunday afternoon.

News

Bar Owners Prepare To Reopen in Washoe County

Updated: 4 hours ago

Education

Full distance learning Monday for Washoe School District students

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
“It was important to us that we were able to make the decision as early as possible to allow our families and staff time to make alternative plans for tomorrow,” the school district said in a statement.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 96 new cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County has 149 deaths altogether.

Health

Hazardous air pollution warning for Washoe County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
This is the first Stage 2 Air Pollution warning ever issued in Washoe County.

News

Racial injustice themes on display in empty NFL stadiums

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
NFL teams opening their seasons in empty stadiums knelt, locked arms or raised fists in protest for pregame ceremonies on the first full Sunday of the football season

Education

New Nevada university chief focusing on transparency, trust

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Melody Rose began Sept. 1 as chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.

News

President Trump visits Minden, Nevada on a West Coast campaign trip

Updated: 21 hours ago
President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Minden, Nevada