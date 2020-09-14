Sparks police search for missing woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and possibly endangered woman.

Teofila Valdez was last seen in Sparks on Sunday around noon.

Valdez is a 60 year old female, 5′3″ and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with pink and blue flower print, blue jeans and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Teofila is asked to call Sparks Police Dispatch at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

