Advertisement

Sparks police search for missing woman

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and possibly endangered woman.
The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and possibly endangered woman.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:21 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and possibly endangered woman.

Teofila Valdez was last seen in Sparks on Sunday around noon.

Valdez is a 60 year old female, 5′3″ and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with pink and blue flower print, blue jeans and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Teofila is asked to call Sparks Police Dispatch at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bully’s welcomes back football fans safely

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Spaced out tables, sanitized menus help keep sports bar & grill from spreading COVID-19

News

Governor Sisolak issues statement regarding President Trump’s rallies in Nevada

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is calling President Donald Trump’s decision to host rallies in Nevada reckless and selfish.

News

About 1,306 customers without power in northeast Reno, west Sparks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Power may not be restored for all customers until late Sunday afternoon.

News

Bar Owners Prepare To Reopen in Washoe County

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

Education

Full distance learning Monday for Washoe School District students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
“It was important to us that we were able to make the decision as early as possible to allow our families and staff time to make alternative plans for tomorrow,” the school district said in a statement.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 96 new cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County has 149 deaths altogether.

News

World War II Army Veteran turns 103

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Cars drove by and planes flew over the celebration for Ben Jeriorski

Health

Hazardous air pollution warning for Washoe County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
This is the first Stage 2 Air Pollution warning ever issued in Washoe County.

News

Racial injustice themes on display in empty NFL stadiums

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
NFL teams opening their seasons in empty stadiums knelt, locked arms or raised fists in protest for pregame ceremonies on the first full Sunday of the football season

Education

New Nevada university chief focusing on transparency, trust

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Melody Rose began Sept. 1 as chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.