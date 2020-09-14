Advertisement

Nevada officials project COVID-19 uptick from Trump rallies

President Donald Trump at a rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport.
President Donald Trump at a rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport.(Kurt Schroeder/KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:37 PM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada health officials say they expect to see an uptick in new coronavirus cases after President Donald Trump held rallies in the state over the weekend.

Thousands of mostly mask-less supporters attended the rallies in Minden on Saturday and Henderson on Sunday, which violated Nevada directives capping at 50 the number of people who can attend public gatherings.

The rally in Henderson was the first indoor event Trump has held since a mid-June arena event in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Nevada has reported more than 73,800 coronavirus cases and nearly 1,460 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

