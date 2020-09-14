Advertisement

Nevada businesses fully compliant in latest COVID followup checks

The state of Nevada released this image encouraging people to wear face coverings.
The state of Nevada released this image encouraging people to wear face coverings.(State of Nevada)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s OSHA inspectors did not issue any new citations during the week of September 7, 2020, finding all of the businesses they visited were in compliance.

Since the Governor issued Emergency Director 024 and Nevada OSHA’s Guidance for Businesses went into effect June 24th, the state has issued 36 citations.

In the last week, Nevada OSHA inspectors visited 53 businesses for follow up inspections. All of the businesses were found to be meeting required health and safety measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Inspectors also conducted 380 initial inspections, with overall compliance of 93 percent in Northern Nevada and 88 percent in Southern Nevada.

  • Restaurants, 110 observations: 99 percent compliance
  • Convenience stores, 20 observations: 95 percent compliance
  • Financial Institutions, 24 observations: 92 percent compliance
  • General Retail, 54 observations: 91 percent compliance
  • Hair, Nail and Tattoo Salons, 32 observations: 88 percent compliance

