Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dense Smoke Advisory is set to expire Monday morning at 11am.

Poor and deteriorating air quality remains present, avoid outdoor activities at this time.

Widespread haze and smoke issues continue through much of the week.

Warm temperatures also expected through Thursday before a cold front will drop us down to right around average.

Gusty winds will remain a concern as fire danger looks likely around Thursday and Friday.

8 Day Forecast Starting Sep 13 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.