Monday AM Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 Day Forecast Starting Sep 13

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:46 PM PDT
By Mary Jane Belleza
Saturday Web Weather

Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM PDT
By Jeff Thompson
Smoke and haze will be in the forecast through early next week at least, as California wildfires continue to burn. Temperatures will be hot, above average for the middle of September. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and a cool-down late next work week. The track and timing are still uncertain, but showers are also possible with this system. Stay tuned. -Jeff

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:54 AM PDT
By Lindsey Matherly
Smoke and haze will impact air quality at times through the weekend. Expect changes next week with clouds, cooler temps and a few showers.

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:07 PM PDT
By Jeff Thompson
Quiet, smoky weather is in the forecast through the weekend, with warmer temperatures. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and cooler weather, along with possible showers next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:34 AM PDT
By Lindsey Matherly
Smoke from California fires will return tonight which will impact air quality and visibility through tomorrow.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT
By Jeff Thompson
After a short break, heat and smoke will creep back into the forecast over the next few days, with hazy skies likely as early as Thursday afternoon. A trough of low pressure will bring wind and another cool-down early next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:28 AM PDT
By Mary Jane Belleza
Wed AM wx

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM PDT
By Jeff Thompson
Expect a chilly night and morning, followed by pleasant temperatures through Thursday. Warmer weather is on the way for Friday and the weekend. Smoke and haze will stay west of our region through Thursday, then start to creep back into the picture. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:14 AM PDT
By Lindsey Matherly
Blowing dust is impacting air quality and visibility across northern Nevada this morning. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect until 11 am.