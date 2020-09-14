Advertisement

Governor Sisolak issues statement regarding President Trump’s rallies in Nevada

Some Christians say Gov. Sisolak is not treating their constitutional rights with the same regard as he is giving to other groups.
Some Christians say Gov. Sisolak is not treating their constitutional rights with the same regard as he is giving to other groups.(WIS)
By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is calling President Donald Trump’s decision to host rallies in Nevada ‘reckless and selfish.’

This comes after the President held in-person rallies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can see the Governor’s full statement below:

"Tonight, President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada. Despite reports from his own White House, despite local officials in Southern and Northern Nevada reiterating to the venues the existing restrictions in State emergency directives, tonight, the President of the United States is knowingly packing thousands of people into an indoor venue to hold a political rally.

The President appears to have forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic. Early on in this crisis, when it came time to exhibit real leadership and make difficult decisions to protect the American people, he failed to develop a unified national response strategy. To put it bluntly: he didn’t have the guts to make tough choices -- he left that to governors and the states. Now he’s decided he doesn’t have to respect our State’s laws. As usual, he doesn’t believe the rules apply to him.

Instead, he came into our State and blatantly disregarded the emergency directives and tough choices made to fight this pandemic and begin reopening our economy by hosting an indoor gathering that’s categorized as “high risk” according to his own CDC. This is an insult to every Nevadan who has followed the directives, made sacrifices, and put their neighbors before themselves. It’s also a direct threat to all of the recent progress we’ve made, and could potentially set us back.

As Governor, I have worked with public health and infectious disease specialists to create emergency directives to protect public health and get our economy back on track. That means limiting gathering sizes, mandating face coverings and practicing social distancing. All of which the President recklessly disregarded for his own gain this weekend in Nevada.

At a time when Nevada is focused on getting our economy back on track and protecting public health, the President’s actions this weekend are shameful, dangerous and irresponsible.

I want to thank the local governments - like the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority and the City of Henderson - who have done all they could to ensure businesses and visitors follow the state COVID-19 directives."

President Trump hosted kicked off a western swing, by hosting a campaign rally Saturday night in Minden and Sunday in Henderson.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bully’s welcomes back football fans safely

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Spaced out tables, sanitized menus help keep sports bar & grill from spreading COVID-19

News

About 1,306 customers without power in northeast Reno, west Sparks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Power may not be restored for all customers until late Sunday afternoon.

News

Bar Owners Prepare To Reopen in Washoe County

Updated: 3 hours ago

Education

Full distance learning Monday for Washoe School District students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
“It was important to us that we were able to make the decision as early as possible to allow our families and staff time to make alternative plans for tomorrow,” the school district said in a statement.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 96 new cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County has 149 deaths altogether.

Health

Hazardous air pollution warning for Washoe County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
This is the first Stage 2 Air Pollution warning ever issued in Washoe County.

Education

New Nevada university chief focusing on transparency, trust

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Melody Rose began Sept. 1 as chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.

News

President Trump visits Minden, Nevada on a West Coast campaign trip

Updated: 19 hours ago
President Donald Trump holds campaign rally in Minden, Nevada

News

Oldest living U.S. Veteran of WWII celebrates 111th birthday in New Orleans

Updated: 20 hours ago
The nation’s oldest World War II veteran is a little older. Lawrence Brooks is turning 111-years-old.

News

Puppy rescued from rubble after California wildfire

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Search and rescue crews have found a puppy amid the rubble of a property destroyed by the deadliest wildfire in California this year.